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LSU to rehire former men's basketball coach Will Wade, reports say

1 hour 20 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, March 26 2026 Mar 26, 2026 March 26, 2026 9:09 AM March 26, 2026 in Sports
Source: On3 Sports
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU is moving forward with rehiring former men's basketball coach Will Wade, reports say. 

LSU will part ways with current coach Matt McMahon on Thursday and hire Wade, On3 Sports reported.

Wade currently coaches at NC State and previously served as LSU's head coach from 2017 to 2022 before he was fired.

Wade was at the center of a nationwide recruiting scandal regarding illegal payments made to recruits.

After he left LSU, Wade coached at McNeese State University from 2023 to 2025, before going to NC State for the 2025-26 season. During his time at McNeese, Wade led the team to the NCAA tournament for two years in a row. 

This year, the Wade-led NC State lost its opening round game against Texas in the NCAA tournament. 

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