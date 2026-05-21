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LSU to rehire Ed Orgeron as part of Lane Kiffin's staff

10 hours 36 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, May 20 2026 May 20, 2026 May 20, 2026 9:18 PM May 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Former National Championship-winning coach Ed Orgeron will be hired as part of LSU Head Coach Lane Kiffin's staff, LSU confirmed Wednesday.

Orgeron, known as "Coach O," won the 2019 National Championship as LSU's head coach before being bought out in 2021. He spent nearly six years as head coach of the Tigers.

“I’m excited to bring Coach Orgeron back to LSU,” Kiffin said. “He brings us tremendous value with his ability to recruit elite players nationally, but especially the impact he can have for us recruiting the great state of Louisiana. Coach O understands my expectations and commitment to being a championship program. I look forward to seeing him with recruits and his intensity working with our defensive players.”

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LSU said Orgeron's role will be "special assistant to recruiting and defense."

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