LSU to receive doses of COVID vaccine next week

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State University is now one of at least two universities in Louisiana getting the Coronavirus vaccine.

A spokesperson for LSU says the University expects to get a batch of the vaccine for public safety and healthcare-related personnel next week. Other members of the LSU community who want to be vaccinated could be, later in the spring. The University is working with the state to make that possible.

WWLTV reported Tulane University is expecting around five thousand doses of the vaccine next week.