Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office receives body armor for dogs

1 hour 40 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, January 13 2026 Jan 13, 2026 January 13, 2026 7:34 PM January 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office received a donation of body armor for three of their dogs, they said on social media.

The K9s, Bella, Rowdy and Thor, each received bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. 

K9 Bella’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Southern Podiatry Clinic LLC”, K9 Rowdy’s vest was embroidered with “Honoring those who served and sacrificed’, and K9 Thor’s vest was embroidered with “In memory of K9 Vhari- EOW 12/22/20”.

