LSU to open spring practice on Mar. 11

Image via LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE – The LSU football team will return to the field for spring practice on Saturday, Mar. 11.

Saturday's practice marks the first of 15 workouts for the Tigers under head coach Ed Orgeron. Orgeron will preview LSU's spring practice at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to media members at the LSU Football Operations Facility.

LSU returns with 12 starters from last year's team that posted an overall 8-4 record and beat Louisville in the Citrus Bowl.

Next week, LSU will practice on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The Tigers are slated to play scrimmages on Mar. 25, Apr. 1 and will close out the spring with the National L Club Spring Game at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 22 in Tiger Stadium.

The following is a list of LSU's practice dates this spring:



First Practice: March 11



Week 1: March 14, 16, 18



Week 2: March 21, 23, 25



Week 3: March 28, 30, April 1



Week 4: April 4, 6



Week 5: April 18, 20, 22