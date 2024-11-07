LSU to bring live tiger into Tiger Stadium for Alabama game, report says

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Illuminator reported Thursday that a live tiger will attend the LSU-Alabama football game Saturday in Baton Rouge, but it won’t be its resident mascot, Mike VII.

The report could not be immediately confirmed. State Surgeon General Ralph Abraham, a veterinarian; the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine; and the LSU public relations department did not return multiple calls throughout the day Thursday seeking details.

State Sen. Bill Wheat, R-Ponchatoula, confirmed to the Illuminator that Gov. Jeff Landry will get his wish of having a live tiger mascot attend an LSU football game. Wheat was among the politician-veterinarians Landry recruited for the governor’s unofficial committee to lobby the university on the issue.

“It’s not Mike,” Wheat said in an interview with the Illuminator, referencing LSU’s live tiger mascot that lives in an enclosure across from the LSU football stadium. “I know that was a concern.”

Reviving the tradition of bringing LSU’s live mascot inside Tiger Stadium has been a pet project of Landry and Abraham. They have led ongoing negotiations with LSU’s veterinary school for several weeks, according to a state lawmaker involved in the talks.

When LSU pushed back on the request out of humane concerns for the tiger, Abraham floated the idea of finding a second tiger.

Landry spokeswoman Kate Kelly and LSU spokesmen Todd Woodward and Zach Labbé did not respond to multiple questions from the Illuminator asking where the tiger is coming from, who will be responsible for its care and whether it will stay permanently at LSU.

In September, LSU veterinary school spokeswoman Ginger Guttner said the institution “is not in discussions to bring Mike to any games this season.”

Mike VII, an 8-year-old tiger that became LSU’s official mascot in 2017, has never attended a football game. Previous Mikes have been placed in a trailer and taken to the sidelines of Tiger Stadium, and some have even traveled to away games. The university announced it would stop the tradition when it adopted Mike VII as a cub.

Guttner said Mike VI had adverse reactions to visual and auditory stimuli during pre-game festivities and became resistant to getting into a trailer cage to attend the game. His final appearance in Tiger Stadium was for the LSU-McNeese game in 2015, which was canceled because of lightning. Mike VI did not attend any games in 2014.

For nearly a decade, the tiger habitat and LSU’s animal care plan have been licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The facility, tiger and animal care programs are inspected annually to ensure that they comply with the Federal Animal Welfare Act and other USDA policies and guidelines.