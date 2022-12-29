LSU Tiger hoops shocks 9th ranked Arkansas in SEC opener

Matt McMahon's SEC opener was full of twists, turns and plenty of physical play but in the end it resulted in an top-ten upset of the ninth ranked Arkansas Razorbacks 60-57 on Wednesday night in the Maravich Center.

LSU's ability to drive the ball with their small guards proved to be the difference maker as Trae Hannibal finished the night with 19 points on 9 of 14 shooting and the Tigers won the battle in the paint outscoring Arkansas 40-36 down low.

Ten different lead changes would see LSU settle into a narrow advantage coming down the stretch and clutch free throws from guard Adam Miller helped seal the final margin in favor of the home team.

LSU uglied up the game early, as both teams struggled to shoot above 30% in the first half, a truck-pull of an half that helped LSU stay in the game as they would lead 24-19 going to the break.

Both teams would shoot better in the second half of action with LSU shooting slightly better on fewer shots than the Hogs.

Forward Derek Fountain would be the only other play in double-digit scoring for LSU as he posted 14 points on five of nine shooting.

LSU is next in action against Kentucky in Lexington after the New Year.