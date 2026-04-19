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Patterson Fire Fighters responded to house fire on Cleveland Street Saturday night

1 hour 17 minutes 27 seconds ago Sunday, April 19 2026 Apr 19, 2026 April 19, 2026 9:58 AM April 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PATTERSON — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Cleveland Street on Saturday night, fire officials said. 

The Patterson Volunteer Fire Department said they received a call around 7:30 p.m. regarding smoke coming from a home on Cleveland Street. The fire was under control by 7:47 p.m.

The department says the home sustained minor damage confined to one bedroom. 

No injuries were reported. 

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