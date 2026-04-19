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Patterson Fire Fighters responded to house fire on Cleveland Street Saturday night
PATTERSON — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Cleveland Street on Saturday night, fire officials said.
The Patterson Volunteer Fire Department said they received a call around 7:30 p.m. regarding smoke coming from a home on Cleveland Street. The fire was under control by 7:47 p.m.
The department says the home sustained minor damage confined to one bedroom.
No injuries were reported.
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