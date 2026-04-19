LSU women's tennis loses to Auburn in SEC Championship

Photo: @LSUwten

NORMAN, Ok. - After upsetting defending national champion Georgia in the SEC Tournament semi-finals, LSU women's tennis fell to Auburn in the SEC Championship 4-3.

The dual came down to the final match between Auburn's Eva Ionescu and LSU's Kinaa Graham. Ionescu won the final set 7-6.

It was LSU's first ever trip to the tournament final.