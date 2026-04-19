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St. Amant barn destroyed in fire

2 hours 23 minutes 2 seconds ago Sunday, April 19 2026 Apr 19, 2026 April 19, 2026 5:11 PM April 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. AMANT - A St. Amant barn was completely destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon. 

Fire Chief James LeBlanc said firefighters from St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department, 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Dept. and Ascension Parish Fire Dist. 1 assisted one another in tackling the fire. 

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Chief LeBlanc said several chickens died in the fire. A definite cause has not been determined, but investigators say heating lamps inside the barn to help chickens hatch may have sparked the blaze. 

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