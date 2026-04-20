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Hot Streak: Southern baseball rolling after back-to-back series sweeps

1 hour 54 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, April 20 2026 Apr 20, 2026 April 20, 2026 9:45 AM April 20, 2026 in Sports

BATON ROUGE - Southern baseball swept Alcorn State over the weekend to the tune of a +25 run differential, bumping their SWAC win streak up to six games. The Jaguars are coming of back-to-back series sweeps in SWAC play and are now 11-6 in conference play.

The month of April has been kind to the Jags. After taking one game from first-place Bethune Cookman and hanging with the Wildcats for three games, Southern bounced back from losing that series with three close wins at Grambling State to sweep the Tigers. 

Southern is tied for fifth in the SWAC with Grambling with a series against fourth-place Arkansas-Pine Bluff coming up this weekend.

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Of the four series the Jags have remaining in SWAC play, two of them are against opponents below the Jaguars in the standings (Mississippi Valley and Alabama A&M). 

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