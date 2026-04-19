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How sweep it is: LSU softball beats Ole Miss
BATON ROUGE - For the first time this season, LSU softball is up to .500 in SEC play. The Tigers finished off a series sweep of Ole Miss, the Tigers' first series sweep of the season, in a back and forth 8-5 win over the Rebels.
The Ole Miss offense didn't make it easy on LSU. The Rebels hit four home runs on the day, with three coming in the top of the fourth. The Tigers countered with two home runs of their own, both of the bat of Tori Edwards, and capitalizing off of Ole Miss' mistakes. The Tigers scored twice on Rebel throwing errors.
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With the Ole Miss series over and done with, the Tigers now have just two SEC series remaining; one at home and one on the road. LSU heads to Starkville next weekend to take on Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are currently ranked ahead of LSU by D1Softball, and just got swept by Texas A&M.
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