Central High baseball coach suspended after stripping off top half of uniform during game, reports say

CENTRAL — Central High School's head baseball coach has been suspended by the Louisiana High School Athletics Association after he began stripping off his uniform during a game, LouisianaSports.net reports.

Coach Sham Gabehart was suspended for the rest of the season, including playoffs, after he came out of the team's dugout during a double-header game on April 11 against Calvary Baptist to argue a call before removing his uniform, starting with his hat and then two shirts.

Eventually, he stood bare-chested near the third baseline. The video can be viewed here.

According to LouisianaSports.net, the school’s principal, Brandon LaGrue, announced the suspension on Wednesday in a letter to the players’ parents.

“This afternoon, the LHSAA notified us that they have suspended Coach Gabehart for the remainder of the baseball season, including all postseason contests and practices. This is a developing situation, and we regret that we did not have the opportunity to schedule a parent meeting to deliver this information,” the principal wrote.