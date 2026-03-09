LSU Tiger Girl Sianna Armstrong recovering from second surgery following car crash

SHREVEPORT — LSU Tiger Girl Sianna Armstrong is recovering after a crash in Shreveport on Feb. 17 caused her to undergo a 15-hour facial reconstruction surgery.

Armstrong was returning to LSU's campus after visiting family in Dallas for her 20th birthday when she was involved in a crash on I-20. Armstrong's original facial reconstruction surgery took place on Feb. 20, with a second surgery taking place on Friday.

According to Armstrong's parents, her second surgery went as planned, as a right orbital floor implant now provides support to her right eye.

"This procedure is a crucial step in her recovery and is expected to significantly improve her comfort and overall quality of life," Armstrong's stepfather, Chase Marrier, said.

Armstrong's mouth is also no longer wired shut.

Following the surgery, she was able to leave the hospital with her family after being formally discharged. The family is staying in Shreveport before going back to Dallas in order to ensure Armstrong is as comfortable as possible post-surgery.

"She’s in some pain as expected, but we’ve been administering her prescription medications around the clock!" Marrier said.

Armstrong has her first follow-up appointment on March 11, but her next surgery, a rhinoplasty, is not for two and a half months.

"There may be a couple more minor procedures they need to do after that, depending on how everything is recovering. She is resting and recovering nicely!" Marrier said.