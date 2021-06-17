76°
LSU swimmer Brooks Curry makes USA Olympic team

1 hour 26 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, June 17 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - A swimmer from LSU is making his debut at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo next month to represent Team USA. 

Brooks Curry, a sophomore, has earned several titles during his time at LSU. He is the first LSU swimmer to represent the USA in the Olympics. 

Brooks qualified for the team yesterday during the men's 100-meter freestyle with a finishing time of 48.51, placing 5th in the US Olympic Team Trials. 

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympics will now take place from July 23rd to August 8, 2021. 

