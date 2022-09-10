Ticket site back up after LSU-SU fans reported issues trying to obtain purchased tickets before game

UPDATE: As of 3:38 p.m., the LSU ticket website was back up and running for fans to access tonight's tickets.

Read the original story below:

BATON ROUGE - Multiple people reported issues with digital tickets ahead of the long awaited LSU versus Southern University game Saturday.

A spokesperson for LSU Athletics told WBRZ they were working on solving the problem, saying "it's happening across a number of other schools with their ticket provider. Should be up soon."

People who were hoping to use digital tickets found the tickets were unavailable electronically Saturday. LSU told ticket holders there was a failure due to the ticket "system being down for maintenance" around 2 p.m. LSU tried to provide a phone number for help but left off a number.

The ticket snafu came on the first LSU home game of the season, and the long-awaited game against Southern University. The two Baton Rouge home teams have never faced off against each other — until Saturday.

The LSU-Southern game is sold out.

The traditional LSU Ticket Office phone number went unanswered Saturday afternoon, playing the LSU fight song on loop and a voice message that the system was "busy" or it was after hours.