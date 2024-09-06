76°
LSU, SU gearing up for dual home openers this weekend
BATON ROUGE - Prep your tailgate offerings and get ready for contraflow, because both LSU and Southern hit their home turf for the home season kickoff tomorrow.
LSU is facing off against Nicholls starting at 6:30 p.m., and Southern is playing Savannah State at 6 p.m..
Local businesses such as L'Auberge are gearing up for a influx of crowds supporting both teams.
