LSU students warned to avoid North Gate area Wednesday night because of 'suspicious incident'

BATON ROUGE - LSUPD sent a notification to students about a "suspicious incident" reported near the corner of Highland Road and Chimes Street.

Baton Rouge Police Department said someone called saying there was a bomb in that area but did not give a specific location then quickly hung up.

The alert was sent around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

No more information was immediately available.