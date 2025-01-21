LSU students, thrill-seekers slide down levee with makeshift sleds during Tuesday's snow day

BATON ROUGE — Atop the levee just off LSU's campus, students and other thrill-seekers used makeshift sleds to slide down the levee onto River Road near Brightside Drive as several inches of snow built up in Baton Rouge on Tuesday.

"When you don't have a hill within eyeshot, you find the closest thing you can," WBRZ's Dr. Josh Eachus said. "And this levee is certainly working out for a pretty good ride down the hill."

The Storm Station Meteorologists spoke to some of the people using cardboard boxes, folding tables and even snowboards to go down the incline.

"We saw a lot of people taking wheels off their skateboards," Trey, one of the people set up at the top of the levee, said. "Some of them are even getting across (the street)."

The levee is usually protecting Baton Rouge from a deluge from the Mississippi River. On Tuesday, it was a winter wonderland snow slope that could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for some.

"It's been a great day. It's one of those days you don't see a frown out there," another thrill-seeker Gus told WBRZ's Balin Rogers moments before he successfully landed a backflip on his snowboard going down the levee.

