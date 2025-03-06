Latest Weather Blog
LSU student accused of uploading child pornography while connected to university network arrested
BATON ROUGE — An LSU student accused of uploading child pornography while connected to a university network was arrested.
Amari West, 18, was arrested Wednesday by East Baton Rouge Parish deputies following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that reported videos of child pornography in January.
An arrest affidavit says that two videos depicting girls younger than 10 were uploaded to the messaging app KIK, an app that is frequently used to exchange child sexual abuse materials, in September 2024.
An account linked to West was exchanging messages with potential buyers. The videos, which were found to be duplicates of one another, were shared with two different KIK users.
"U into CP I'm assuming," the account in West's name asked. "U wanna buy from me?"
According to the affidavit, the two videos were uploaded to KIK using a device connected to an LSU IP Address.
Deputies booked West into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of pornography involving children under the age of 13.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Firefighters put out house fire on Walker North Road in Livingston Parish
-
Juvenile injured after friend accidentally discharged gun
-
Boy, missing since 2017, found after deputies respond to trespassing call at...
-
Mike Johnson's chief of staff arrested on DUI charge; accused of hitting...
-
2une In Previews: Politics Education Program