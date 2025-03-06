LSU student accused of uploading child pornography while connected to university network arrested

BATON ROUGE — An LSU student accused of uploading child pornography while connected to a university network was arrested.

Amari West, 18, was arrested Wednesday by East Baton Rouge Parish deputies following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that reported videos of child pornography in January.

An arrest affidavit says that two videos depicting girls younger than 10 were uploaded to the messaging app KIK, an app that is frequently used to exchange child sexual abuse materials, in September 2024.

An account linked to West was exchanging messages with potential buyers. The videos, which were found to be duplicates of one another, were shared with two different KIK users.

"U into CP I'm assuming," the account in West's name asked. "U wanna buy from me?"

According to the affidavit, the two videos were uploaded to KIK using a device connected to an LSU IP Address.

Deputies booked West into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of pornography involving children under the age of 13.