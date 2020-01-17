LSU staying in the national spotlight

WASHINGTON - LSU has spent the entire week in the spotlight, and today the President of the United States continued to praise the team.

"It's really my great privilege to welcome to the white house the college football national champions. The Louisiana State University Tigers," says President Donald Trump.

During the Tiger's visit to the White House, President Trump showered the team with praise. "The team is said to be one of the greatest teams maybe the greatest team in the history of college football," said the President.

LSU interim president Thomas Galligan was on hand to share in the honor. Galligan says while the players performed on the field, it was the support of dedicated fans and the community that helped bring the championship trophy home.

"I'm sure you've heard and seen there is no group of supporters more passionate and dedicated than LSU's," says Galligan.

And of course, the visit at the white house wouldn't be complete without LSU head coach Ed Ogeron leaving the fans with some final words.

"One team one heartbeat. Go Tigers," says Ogeron.