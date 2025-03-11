LSU star Aneesah Morrow named semifinalist for Defensive Player of the Year award

ATLANTA - LSU women's basketball star Aneesah Morrow has been named a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award. She is the only player in the country this season with over 550 points and 400 rebounds

Morrow ranks No. 4 nationally with 8.5 defensive rebounds per game, but leads the nation with 13.6 rebounds per game and 5.2 offensive rebounds per game. She also grabs 2.6 steals per game, which ranks in the top 25 nationally and No. 3 in the SEC.

With 101 career double-doubles, Morrow is just the second player in NCAA DI history to reach the century mark in double-doubles.

The other semifinalists for Defensive Player of the Year are Lauren Betts from UCLA, Talaysia Cooper from Tennessee, Rori Harmon from Texas, Hannah Hidalgo from Notre Dame, Sedona Prince from TCU, JJ Quinerly from West Virginia, Taylor Thierry from Ohio State, Makayla Timpson from Florida State and JuJu Watkins from USC.