LSU sports icon Skip Bertman and his wife test positive for COVID; both vaccinated

Monday, August 02 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU baseball coach and athletics director Skip Bertman and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both have mild symptoms but are expected to make a full recovery, sources told WBRZ on Monday.

Skip and Sandy Bertman were both vaccinated in January. One of their daughters told The Advocate she's optimistic about their diagnosis thanks to the vaccine. 

"I don't know if my dad wasn't vaccinated he could've survived COVID," she told the newspaper. 

The Bertmans are among the latest to contract the virus during Louisiana's current surge in cases. On Monday, Governor Edwards announced the state was reinstating its mask mandate for at least a month.

Read more on that here.

