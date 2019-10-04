LSU, Southern working out football game deal

BATON ROUGE – Ever wanted to see the Tigers face the Jags in a football game in Baton Rouge?

It’s a reality that’s as close as it’s ever been – a deal is in the works for LSU to challenge Southern on the gridiron.

Reports and social media chatter swirled in the last few days, begging the iconic universities to faceoff in a never-before football game.

Friday, sources told WBRZ, something is being worked out.

LSU would not reveal a possible date, though Southern Athletic director Roman Banks told a Lafayette newspaper, a date may come in 2022.

The football stadiums’ endzones are 7.54 miles apart.

Verge Ausberry, an LSU football program manager, told WBRZ Friday, a date would be announced when the time’s right.

Ausberry said it’s been a university and athletic department goal to play every Louisiana collegiate football team. The only two schools not scheduled yet: Southern and Grambling.

An LSU vs. Southern football game would be played at Tiger Stadium.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz