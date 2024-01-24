LSU softball to enter season as No. 15 team in country

Photo: LSU Softball

BATON ROUGE - For the 18th straight year, the LSU softball team will start the season ranked.

The Tiger softball team is ranked No. 15 in ESPN's preseason poll. LSU is coming off a 42-17 campaign in 2023. The Tigers hosted a regional, but lost to Louisiana in the championship game. The Tigers return 18 players from the 2023 roster.

LSU is one of nine SEC teams to appear in the Top 25. The Tigers open the 2024 season at home Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. against Nicholls.