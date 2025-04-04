79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU softball shuts out Alabama in game one of the series

1 hour 48 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, April 04 2025 Apr 4, 2025 April 04, 2025 8:05 PM April 04, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - LSU Softball started their top 25 series with Alabama on a high note. The Tigers shut out the Crimson Tide 8-0 in five innings of work.

LSU scored three runs in the first inning to take an early lead. They followed that with three more runs in the third inning before Jalia Lassiter sealed the deal with a two-run homerun to left field in the bottom of the fourth. 

Pitcher Sydney Berzon threw all five innings and allowed four hits, zero runs and struck out five.

LSU and Alabama are set to play game two of their series at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Tiger Park.

