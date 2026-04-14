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LSU softball gets no-hitter from Heavener in road win at ULL
LAFAYETTE - LSU pitcher Jayden Heavener made history on the road as she tossed her second career no-hitter to help the Tigers take out the Ragin Cajuns 8-0 in five-inning Tuesday night at Lamson Park.
Heavener's no hitter was the 48th in LSU program history and the first on the road for a Tiger pitcher since Emily Turner spun one at Arkansas back in 2007.
LSU scored all the runs they would need in the second inning as the Tiger bats went through the order twice and took a 5-0 lead into the third.
Heavener then proceeded to throw her third shutout of the season striking out two and walking two on a crisp 68 pitches.
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