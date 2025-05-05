Latest Weather Blog
LSU softball feels regular season prepared them for SEC tournament rigors
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger softball team feels like they've seen it all. Now they're hoping to show what they've learned at the right time of the year.
Beth Torina and her LSU Tiger softball team has made it to the finish line of the regular season and will start SEC Tournament play on Wednesday against Mississippi State.
It's been a challenging season in the SEC, but head coach Beth Torina feels like that has prepared her team for anything that may come their way in the conference tournament or NCAA's just a couple of weeks away.
LSU will face off against the Bulldogs at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning in Athens, Georgia in a game that can be seen on the SEC Network.
The Tigers finished the 2025 regular season 40-13, including a 12-12 mark in SEC games for the second consecutive season.
