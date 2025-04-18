77°
LSU softball even series against Texas with 6-1 win Friday afternoon
AUSTIN, Texas - No. 9 LSU softball got on track in Game 2 against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns with a 6-1 win.
The Tigers collapsed in the final two innings of their game against Texas on Thursday, as the Longhorns walked it off to win 7-3. This time, the Tigers were in control all the way.
Saturday's Game 3 matchup starts at 11 a.m.
