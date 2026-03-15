Latest Weather Blog
Red Flag Warning issued for several parishes across the state
BATON ROUGE — The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the entire Capital region on Monday
Going into effect at 1 p.m. and lasting until 7 p.m. on Monday, the warning emphasizes how the combination of very dry air and gusty winds could lead to rapid wildfire spread should one ignite.
Officials ask that residents refrain from burning while these conditions are present, as any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly.
Affected parishes include East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, St. Mary, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana Parishes, as well as Amite and Wilkinson Counties.
Trending News
The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge dance instructor shares her journey with diabetes
-
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School invites community to step back in...
-
Three Republicans, one Democrat trying to fill vacant state House seat for...
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to house fire on Progress Road
-
Vehicle fire causes damage to mechanic shop on South Choctaw Drive in...
Sports Video
-
Chio's perfect scores help propel LSU past Arkansas on senior night
-
LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson honored by Kay Yow Cancer Fund
-
East Iberville High boy's basketball team competing for state title for first...
-
Redus set to leave LSU for Rutgers job ahead of NCAA Tournament
-
Tough act to follow: Zachary boys basketball tries to follow girls' lead