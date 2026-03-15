Red Flag Warning issued for several parishes across the state

BATON ROUGE — The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the entire Capital region on Monday

Going into effect at 1 p.m. and lasting until 7 p.m. on Monday, the warning emphasizes how the combination of very dry air and gusty winds could lead to rapid wildfire spread should one ignite.

Officials ask that residents refrain from burning while these conditions are present, as any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly.

Affected parishes include East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, St. Mary, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana Parishes, as well as Amite and Wilkinson Counties.

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