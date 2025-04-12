LSU softball drops second straight to Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The LSU softball team lost again at No. 3 Texas A&M on Saturday.

The No. 5 Tigers allowed seven first inning runs to the Aggies, and despite getting within a run late in the game, Texas A&M hung on for a 9-7 victory.

LSU's Tori Edwards hit her fourth grand slam of the season in the third inning. Jayden Heavener started in the circle for LSU, but only tossed 0.2 innings and allowed seven hits and seven runs.

The Tigers look to avoid the sweep against Texas A&M on Sunday at 1 p.m.