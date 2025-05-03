79°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU softball drops regular season finale to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas - The LSU softball team had a chance to win the series against Arkansas Saturday but the Tigers never got the offense going in the rubber match.
LSU only mustered up four hits in a 6-0 loss to Arkansas. The Razorbacks scored one run in the first, one in the third, one in the fourth, and three in the fifth.
Tatum Clopton started for LSU in the circle, but only lasted 2.2 innings and allowed two runs. McKenzie Redoutey was the only Tiger with two hits Saturday.
Trending News
LSU finishes the regular season with a 40-13 overall record and a 12-12 mark in SEC play. The Tigers now wait for their seed in the SEC tournament in Athens Georgia starting May 6.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
7 people are dead after a truck and tour van collided near...
-
State softball semi-finals rain delayed, Doyle and Parkview gets games in
-
Former Tigers Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese return to LSU
-
Friday's Health Report: Louisiana whooping cough cases in first four months of...
-
Ministry of Life Church opens site for homeless people to shower, get...
Sports Video
-
$$$ Best Bets: The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports!
-
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky beat Brazil in WNBA preseason game...
-
State softball semi-finals rain delayed, Doyle and Parkview gets games in
-
Former Tigers Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese return to LSU
-
Start time for LSU baseball and Texas A&M's game one has been...