LSU softball drops opener at SEC Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK - The Ole Miss Rebels softball team made the plays, and the LSU Tiger softball team did not. There's no simpler way to put it than that as LSU committed a season high four errors on the day and ended their stay at the SEC Softball Tournament earlier than expected.

Ole Miss used a two-run home run in extra-innings to beat LSU 5-3 in ten innings, but it was their defense that showed out in their victory. A handful of athletic and clutch defensive catches spread around their defense was the difference maker as it limited LSU's offensive chances.

The Tigers looked lethargic in the field early in the game as aggressive baserunning by Ole Miss helped the Rebels to an early lead.

LSU was able to rally when Taylor Pleasants roped a 2 RBI double to tie the game in the fifth inning.

Head coach Beth Torina and her team will now wait for Selection Sunday and their NCAA seeding and route. LSU has one of the best RPI and strength of schedule in the nation and that should help their hosting resume, however their early exit from the SEC Tournament could hurt their chances at being a Top 8 national seed and therefore hosting the Super Regionals as well.