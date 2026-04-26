LSU softball drops game two and the series at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. - LSU softball dropped game two 5-2 to Mississippi State. The loss also gave State the series win.

The only runs LSU scored came from a Sierra Daniel solo home run and a RBI single from Alix Franklin.

The Tigers allowed all five of State's runs to come in the first inning, with two home runs doing the trick.

CeCe Cellura was charged with the loss. She threw seven innings and allowed five runs on eight hits, one walk and five strikeouts.

LSU closes the series in Starkville on Sunday at 11 a.m.