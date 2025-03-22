75°
LSU softball beats Georgia to extend win streak to 14

2 hours 35 minutes 35 seconds ago Saturday, March 22 2025 Mar 22, 2025 March 22, 2025 3:25 PM March 22, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

ATHENS, Georgia - The LSU softball team has now won 14 straight games.

The No. 3 Tigers beat No. 13 Georgia 10-2 in six innings on Saturday in Athens to improve to 29-1 overall and 5-0 in SEC play. With the victory, LSU earns a series victory over the Bulldogs.

Jalia Lassiter was 4-for-4 with a grand slam and a double for the Tigers. Tori Edwards added three hits for LSU.

Pitcher Jadyn Heavener got the win for LSU, going six innings and allowing just two runs.

LSU finishes the series with Georgia Sunday at 1 p.m. 

