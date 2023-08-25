83°
LSU Soccer defeats No. 9 Texas 3-1 for their first road win

2 hours 39 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, August 24 2023 Aug 24, 2023 August 24, 2023 10:03 PM August 24, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Credit to LSU Soccer's Twitter.

AUSTIN - LSU Soccer defeated No. 9 Texas 3-1 in the team's first road game of the season Thursday night.

LSU led throughout the night, going up by as much as 3-0 by the end of the first half. Texas' lone goal happened in the 52nd minute, and the score held.

LSU plays Southern at home 6 p.m. Sunday.

