LSU Soccer defeats No. 9 Texas 3-1 for their first road win
AUSTIN - LSU Soccer defeated No. 9 Texas 3-1 in the team's first road game of the season Thursday night.
LSU led throughout the night, going up by as much as 3-0 by the end of the first half. Texas' lone goal happened in the 52nd minute, and the score held.
LSU plays Southern at home 6 p.m. Sunday.
