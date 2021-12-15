LSU signs 12 players on early National Signing Day

BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly might have only been at LSU for the past two weeks, but he got together a solid recruiting class for the Tigers.

LSU signed 12 players Wednesday, including 5-star recruits quarterback Walker Howard and offensive lineman Will Campbell.

The Tigers also signed a few local products in Madison Prep defensive end Quency Wiggins and Catholic offensive lineman Emery Jones.

While LSU gained flipped a few recruits on Wednesday, such as Mandeville wide receiver Landon Ibieta and Quency Wiggins, they also lost a big-time wide receiver in Karr's Aaron Anderson, who committed to rival Alabama. The Tigers also lost out on St James wideout Shazz Preston to the Tide.

Of the 12 signees, 4 of them are on the offensive line, which is a big point of emphasis for the Tigers and a position they've struggled with the past few years. LSU also continues to win Louisiana with 9 of their 12 signees coming from the state.

As of right now, Rivals has LSU as the 28th best class, and 247 Sports have the Tigers at 23.

Brian Kelly will also try to hit the transfer portal hard and fill out his roster for next year.