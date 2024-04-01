75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU season ends in the Elite Eight with loss to Iowa 94-87

By: WBRZ Staff
ALBANY, NY — No. 3 LSU's season ended Monday evening when the Tigers lost to No. 1 Iowa 94-87 in the Elite Eight. 

