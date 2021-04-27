LSU Search Committee continues to interview top candidates for System President position, Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - The search for Louisiana State University's next System President is moving forward with another series of interviews on Tuesday.

Five of the top eight contenders for the coveted position will be interviewed by LSU's Search Committee.

The individual question and answer sessions with each candidate will be conducted via zoom, and made available for public viewing by means of individual zoom links on this LSU webpage.

Candidates will be interviewed from 9 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. After this, the Search Committee will host a discussion that can be viewed here on zoom.

The five candidates to be interviewed include:

-Dr. Kelvin Droegemeier, Former Director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy with the US Federal Government

-Ronald Clark, Major General & Chief of Staff with the United States Indo-Pacific Command, Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii United States Army

-Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Talley, President & CEO of the P3i Group, LLC

-Dr. Rustin Moore, Professor and Dean College of Veterinary Medicine at Ohio State University

-Dr. William Tate, U of SC Education Foundation Distinguished Professor and Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at the University of South Carolina

During the interviews, as each member of the Search Committee asks questions that they feel are appropriate, some may touch on the subject of the Title IX sexual harassment issues LSU now faces. They may inquire as to how each candidate would navigate the situation were they to become System President.

After the interviewing process, the Search Committee is expected to meet Friday and vote on candidates to recommend to the LSU Board of Supervisors.