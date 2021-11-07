LSU scares No. 3 Alabama, but falls 20-14

The LSU Tiger football team flipped the script to against the Alabama Crimson Tide and it made all the difference in a game that probably never should have been as close as it was Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.

Unfortunately for coach Ed Orgeron and his team the Tigers were unable to make the go head scores when they needed it and Alabama survived for the 20-14 win over LSU.

LSU mixed it up on defense with a new rush attack that included much more pressure and blitz packages than they had previously shown this season, that effort kept Alabama off rhythm and gave the Tiger offense a chance to get a foothold.

On their first offensive possession, LSU faked the punt and Jack Mashburn converted for the first down on a jump pass from kicker Avery Atkins.

LSU was able to finish the drive when Max Johnson hit a wide open Brian Thomas in the flat for the first score of the game.

After that series though, the LSU offense sputtered as Alabama figured out their schemes and limited the Tigers to 17 plays that resulted in only nine yards once all the negative plays were factored in.

Alabama's offense eventually got on track and took advantage of a depleted LSU secondary as the Tide closed out the second quarter with two scoring drives that gave them the 14-7 halftime lead.

In the second half, the Tigers hung around with big plays that kept them in arms-reach, but a last second Hail Mary attempt fell to the ground after being batted around.

LSU had two tries to get the go ahead score, but failed on incomplete passes.

The Tigers will host Arkansas Saturday, Nov. 13 in Tiger Stadium.

Tweets by LSUfootball