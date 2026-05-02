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LSU's Shawnti Jackson runs 10.93 in 100m debut, ranks No. 3 in nation for 2026
BATON ROUGE — The LSU track and field team wrapped up its regular season at the LSU Invitational at Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
Shawnti Jackson ran the 100 meter for the first time as a Tiger, clocking a time of 10.93 seconds to win the race. That puts her at No. 3 in the nation for 2026 and is the fastest time of her collegiate career, coming close to her personal best of 10.89 seconds set in high school.
Jackson now sits in the NCAA top 5 for the 100 meter, 200 meter and 4x400-meter relay, along with the collegiate record she set in the 300 meter earlier in the season.
Sophomore Edna Chepkemoi ran the 3000-meter steeplechase for the first time this season and set an LSU record of 10:14.35, winning the race by five seconds. That beat her previous personal record of 10:32.20 from last year.
In the men's high jump, Justine Jimoh and Kameron Franklin both cleared 2.17 meters to finish second and third. Jimoh tied Franklin at No. 8 in LSU history with his best performance since transferring to LSU.
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