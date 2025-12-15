42°
LSU's offense bounces back in win over SMU
NEW ORLEANS - After a 24-point loss to Texas Tech last week, the LSU men's basketball team bounced back against SMU Saturday night, especially on the offensive end.
The Tigers had four players in double figures against the Mustangs, including two guys with more than 20 points. LSU shot a blistering 62% from the field and scored 50 of its 89 points from inside the paint.
"I feel like we got back to playing with pace, coach (Matt McMahon) emphasized that this week during practice," said point guard Dedan Thomas after the 89-77 win.
LSU, now 9-1 this season, will host Southeastern on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Maravich Center.
