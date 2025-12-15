42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU's offense bounces back in win over SMU

1 day 20 hours 42 minutes ago Saturday, December 13 2025 Dec 13, 2025 December 13, 2025 9:00 PM December 13, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

NEW ORLEANS - After a 24-point loss to Texas Tech last week, the LSU men's basketball team bounced back against SMU Saturday night, especially on the offensive end.

The Tigers had four players in double figures against the Mustangs, including two guys with more than 20 points. LSU shot a blistering 62% from the field and scored 50 of its 89 points from inside the paint.

"I feel like we got back to playing with pace, coach (Matt McMahon) emphasized that this week during practice," said point guard Dedan Thomas after the 89-77 win.

LSU, now 9-1 this season, will host Southeastern on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Maravich Center.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days