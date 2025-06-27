Latest Weather Blog
LSU's Kade Anderson named Baseball America's College Pitcher of the Year
BATON ROUGE - The honors keep rolling in for the College World Series' Most Outstanding Player. LSU left-handed pitcher, Kade Anderson, was named Baseball America's College Pitcher of the Year on Thursday.
Anderson is the inaugural winner of the award created by Baseball America magazine.
In his sophomore season, he earned the Friday night "ace" position for the Tigers and proved why he deserved it.
Anderson led the nation with 180 strikeouts this season, posting a 3.18 ERA and 12-1 record.
In two appearances in the College World Series, Anderson posted a 0.56 ERA and only allowed one run while striking out 17 in 16 total innings of work.
In game one of the College World Series Finals, the Madisonville native threw just the second complete-game shutout in College World Series history when he left Coastal Carolina scoreless.
Anderson's next steps are the big leagues. He is projected to be a top five pick in the MLB Draft. That gets going on July 13.
