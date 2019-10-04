LSU's Golden Girls celebrate 60th anniversary

BATON ROUGE - LSU's Golden Girls are celebrating an impressive milestone, with October 4th marking the prestigious dance line's 60th anniversary.

Over the years, the team has not only fostered a strong sense of community between members, but allowed the women to see the benefits of their commitment to excellence.

A current Golden Girl named Hailey speaks highly of her experience with the team, saying, "We get to see the hard work and practice that it takes to get to perform on game day... it was a great experience."

To commemorate their 60th anniversary, the Golden Girls are holding a Friday evening gala at the Old State Capital. The gala will feature each of the 13 different uniforms worn by the dancers over the years.

But the crowning event happens on Saturday when nearly 175 Golden Girls alumnae reunite to perform during the LSU vs. Utah State game.

During the performance, each dancer will wear a shirt that mimics the design of the current Golden Girls uniform.



The game featuring the much-anticipated performance kicks off on Saturday at 11 am.

