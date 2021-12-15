LSU's early signing day kicks off Wednesday

LSU's early signing period began Wednesday and recruits have until Friday to formally sign their letters of intent.

Those who choose not to sign during this early period must wait until Feb. 2, which is the start of the traditional signing period.

According to The Advocate, the Tigers are expected to sign around 12 players during the early signing period.

LSU Targets who have committed or are expected to sign are listed below

-Will Campbell - 5-star offensive lineman from Monroe.

-Walker Howard - 5-star quarterback from Lafayette.

-Latterance Welch - 4-star cornerback from Lafayette.

-Emery Jones - 4-star offensive lineman from Baton Rouge.

-DeMario Tolan - 4-star linebacker from Orlando, Florida.

-Landon Ibieta - 3-star wide receiver from Mandeville.

-Tygee Hill - 3-star defensive lineman from New Orleans.

-Mason Taylor - 3-star tight end from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

-Bo Bordelon - 3-star offensive lineman from New Orleans.

-Fitzgerald West - 3-star defensive lineman from Lafayette.

-Nathan Dibert - 2-star kicker from Hartland, Michigan.