LSU's championship win was the most watched women's basketball game in NCAA history
DALLAS - LSU's title game triumph over Iowa was the most watched women's basketball game on record, bringing in 9.9 million viewers.
ESPN announced the staggering statistics on Monday, saying viewership was up 103 percent compared to last year.
The game was also the most watched college event ever on ESPN+.