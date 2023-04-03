82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU's championship win was the most watched women's basketball game in NCAA history

1 hour 46 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, April 03 2023 Apr 3, 2023 April 03, 2023 4:55 PM April 03, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DALLAS - LSU's title game triumph over Iowa was the most watched women's basketball game on record, bringing in 9.9 million viewers.

ESPN announced the staggering statistics on Monday, saying viewership was up 103 percent compared to last year. 

Trending News

The game was also the most watched college event ever on ESPN+.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days