83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU's campus transforms into hub for global cuisines at Thankful Global Village Fest

1 hour 23 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, November 18 2025 Nov 18, 2025 November 18, 2025 12:16 PM November 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU's campus became a hub for global cuisines on Tuesday. 

LSU Dining, in partnership with the Global Community Center, held the Thankful Global Village Fest. The event, which has been put on for the past four years, is meant to celebrate the rich cultural tapestry of LSU's community.

Four food tents featured recipes submitted by various global student groups and prepared by LSU Dining chefs. Students were also able to mix their own spices at the spice mini-market, as well as explore coffees and teas from across the globe. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days