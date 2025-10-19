78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU's baseball team to meet with President Donald Trump to celebrate 2025 NCAA National Championship win

1 hour 32 minutes 20 seconds ago Sunday, October 19 2025 Oct 19, 2025 October 19, 2025 4:31 PM October 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU's baseball team is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump at a White House ceremony on Monday to celebrate winning the NCAA National Championship.  

LSU beat Coastal Carolina to win its eighth national championship, making this the third visit the Tigers baseball team has made to the White House, with the last two taking place in 2009 and 1991. 

The Tigers, joined by their 2025 NAIA National Championship-winning LSU-Shreveport baseball team, will also tour the U.S. Capitol on Monday. 

Trending News

The ceremony will take place on Oct. 20 at 3:00 p.m. and can be viewed here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days