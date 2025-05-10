62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU run rules Arkansas 13-3 to win their final regular season series at Alex Box Stadium

2 hours 37 minutes 38 seconds ago Saturday, May 10 2025 May 10, 2025 May 10, 2025 8:05 PM May 10, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - LSU's bats came alive on Saturday night as they defeated Arkansas 13-3 to secure the series win.

LSU started the party early when Jake Brown launched a three-run home run to right center field for an early 3-0 lead.

From there, Brown would homer again in the third inning and Cade Arrambide and Ethan Frey hit a pair of solo home runs as well.

That was the heart of the Tigers' offensive attack, but they also scored from RBI, a bases loaded walk, fielder's choice and a fly out.

On the mound, starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson threw six innings and allowed five hits, zero runs, no walks and struck out 11.

Trending News

LSU has secured the series, but they'll go for the clean sweep on Sunday at 3 p.m. That game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days