LSU reports a total of eight coronavirus cases on its Baton Rouge campus

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday, LSU announced that there are a total of eight LSU community members who have contracted COVID-19 in Baton Rouge.

On Monday (March 30), an LSU staff member was notified of a positive test. This staff member was last on campus March 18 and started to show symptoms on March 21.

LSU reports that this employee is feeling better and remains in self-isolation at home in another parish.

In addition to this case, on Monday an LSU Law student was notified of a positive test.

The student was last in classes March 16 and started to show symptoms on March 21. The student does not live in on-campus housing and is recovering in self-isolation.

And earlier this month, another LSU student informed the university that they tested positive for the virus.

The student lived in the Greek community on campus and was last on campus March 10.

The University says this student is currently living at home and recovering in isolation.